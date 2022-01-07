Samsung provides Q4 guidance: Sales: 75 ~ 77 trillion Korean won; Operating Profit: 13.7 ~ 13.9 trillion Korean won
Jan. 07, 2022 5:05 AM ETSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF), SSNNFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Korean giant Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) expects its expects its prelim Q4 sales to be KRW 75 trillion - 77 trillion (or $62.3 billion - $63.97 billion) vs. KRW 61.55 trillion or $51.13B in a year ago quarter.
- Operating profit will be in the KRW13.7-13.9 trillion ($11.38 billion - $11.55 billion) range, which is the best result since Q4 2017 and 52% increase, compared with last year, mainly on account of strong server chip demand between October and December 2021.
- The full breakdown of the financial results is expected at the end of this month.