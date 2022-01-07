What's at stake as the Supreme Court weighs vaccine mandates?
- The Supreme Court will hear legal challenges today to two of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates, with rulings likely to follow in short order. The first, which is estimated to cover two-thirds of the private sector, or 100M workers, would compel businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their staff is vaccinated against COVID or are tested weekly for the virus. A separate healthcare worker mandate, which would require vaccinations for workers at facilities that treat federally funded Medicare and Medicaid patients, is already blocked in half of the 50 U.S. states.
- Snapshot: While the Supreme Court had already ruled several cases about COVID vaccine mandates (like healthcare cases in New York and Maine), this time around the case centers around actions by federal agencies. The key legal question here is not whether the mandate is reasonable or necessary in light of the pandemic, but rather if Congress has provided the Occupational Safety and Health Administration with the authority to issue such directives under relevant statutes. Employers who don't adhere to the requirements could face penalties of up to $13,653 for each reported violation, while OSHA has said it will check on compliance through company record-keeping and some in-person inspections.
- The Biden administration feels that OSHA is not only the authority, but also the responsibility to act. Backing this argument is the ability for the agency to issue emergency workplace rules to protect employees "exposed to grave danger" from "substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful or from new hazards." On the other side of the courtroom, a coalition of business and religious groups, Republican attorneys general or governors, and national industry associations like the National Retail Federation and the American Trucking Associations, say the mandate represents massive overreach. OSHA cannot take a step with such "vast economic and political significance" without specific authorization from Congress, according to the group, which pointed to severe consequences like labor shortages and increased costs for employers.
- Nation divided: More than half of employees who work in workplaces with 100 employees or more (the size of companies covered by the federal requirement) either say their employer already requires vaccination (36%) or say they want their employer to require it (17%), according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, while four in ten (41%) say they don't want their employer to demand a jab. Meanwhile, 37% of unvaccinated workers say they would rather leave their jobs than comply with a jab or testing mandate, while another 46% would get tested weekly and 11% say they would get the shot (6% don't know or refused to answer the poll).