FangDD receives Nasdaq non compliance notice
Jan. 07, 2022 5:29 AM ETFangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) has received a notice from the Nasdaq, dated January 4, 2022, notifying that, the Company is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1).
- It has resulted from the fact that the bid price of the Company’s ADSs closed below $1/share for the last 30 consecutive business days from November 19, 2021 to January 3, 2022.
- The Company has been granted a grace period of 180 calendar days, expiring on July 5, 2022 to regain compliance.