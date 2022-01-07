FangDD receives Nasdaq non compliance notice

Jan. 07, 2022 5:29 AM ETFangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Building of Nasdaq in Copenhagen City

ZZ3701/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) has received a notice from the Nasdaq, dated January 4, 2022, notifying that, the Company is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1).
  • It has resulted from the fact that the bid price of the Company’s ADSs closed below $1/share for the last 30 consecutive business days from November 19, 2021 to January 3, 2022.
  • The Company has been granted a grace period of 180 calendar days, expiring on July 5, 2022 to regain compliance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.