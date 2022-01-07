Ortho Clinical Diagnostics reports Q4 and FY21 preliminary revenue
Jan. 07, 2022 5:30 AM ETOrtho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) announces preliminary net revenue for Q4 and fiscal year ended January 2, 2022.
- Q4 and FY2021 total company net revenue is expected to be in the range of $520M to $522M (consensus $525.26M) and $2,042M to $2,044M (consensus $2.04B), respectively.
- Q4 and FY21 core revenue excluding CoV-2 assay anticipated in the range of $508M to $510M and $1,946M to $1,948M, respectively.
- Q4 and FY21 constant currency core revenue projected between $518M to $520M and $2,014M to $2,016M, respectively.
- “We are excited about the definitive agreement we entered into with Quidel Corporation. By joining Quidel’s point-of-care and molecular diagnostics with Ortho’s global sales force of more than 2,300 people in 130 countries, we believe there is a substantial opportunity to capitalize on the cross-sale opportunities and move into attractive adjacent markets. I believe that these actions, combined with our strong foundation, position us well for 2022 and beyond,” said Chris Smith, Chairman and CEO.
- OCDX will report complete Q4 and FY 2021 financial results on February 16, 2022.