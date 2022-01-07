CinCor Pharma prices 12.1M-share IPO at $16

Jan. 07, 2022 5:43 AM ETCinCor Pharma, Inc. (CINC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

AlexSecret/iStock via Getty Images

  • CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) has priced its IPO of 12.1M shares of common stock at $16.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of $193.6M.
  • The company initially filed to offer 11M shares at a price range of $15-$17.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.815M shares.
  • Nasdaq trading will commence today on January 7, 2022.
  • Closing date is January 11.
  • CinCor, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CINC is exploring its utility in ameliorating complications of CKD. See below an overview of company's pipeline.
