CinCor Pharma prices 12.1M-share IPO at $16
Jan. 07, 2022 5:43 AM ETCinCor Pharma, Inc. (CINC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) has priced its IPO of 12.1M shares of common stock at $16.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of $193.6M.
- The company initially filed to offer 11M shares at a price range of $15-$17.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.815M shares.
- Nasdaq trading will commence today on January 7, 2022.
- Closing date is January 11.
- CinCor, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CINC is exploring its utility in ameliorating complications of CKD. See below an overview of company's pipeline.