KKR Real Estate Finance Trust prices 4.4M preferred stock offering
Jan. 07, 2022 5:51 AM ETKKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) has priced a public offering of 4.4M additional shares of its 6.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock with $25/share liquidation preference for gross proceeds of $110M.
- Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 660,000 shares of the Preferred Stock.
- This offering is a re-opening of KREF’s previous issuance of 6.9M shares of Preferred Stock.
- Offering is expected to close on January 13, 2022.
- Net proceeds to be used for acquiring its target assets in a manner consistent with its investment strategies and investment guidelines and for general corporate purposes.
- The Preferred Stock is listed on NYSE under the symbol, "KREF PRA".
