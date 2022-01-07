Absci shares jump 44% on collaboration with Merck
Jan. 07, 2022 5:53 AM ETAbsci Corporation (ABSI)MRKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) soars 43.5% premarket after entering into a research collaboration with Merck (NYSE:MRK).
- Under the collaboration, Absci will deploy its Bionic Protein non-standard amino acid technology to produce enzymes tailored to Merck’s biomanufacturing applications and receive an upfront and certain other milestone payments.
- In addition, Merck has the option to nominate up to three targets and enter into a drug discovery collaboration agreement, and Absci would then be eligible to receive up to $610M in upfront fees and milestone payments for all three targets, as well as research funding and tiered royalties on sales.
- Earlier in October 2021, ABSI partnerd with EQRx to develop next-generation protein-based drugs.