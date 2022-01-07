Greenbrier EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue
Jan. 07, 2022 6:04 AM ETThe Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.11; GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $550.7M (+36.7% Y/Y) beats by $18.15M.
- Press Release
- Orders for 6,300 new railcars valued at $685M and deliveries of 4,100 units, resulted in a 1.5x book-to-bill, the fourth consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill exceeding 1.0x.
- Diversified new railcar backlog as of November 30, 2021 was 28,000 units with a value of $3.0 billion.
- Based on current business trends and production schedules for fiscal 2022, Greenbrier expects: increased deliveries of 17,500 – 19,500 units including approximately 1,500 units in Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil); capital expenditures of $275 million in Leasing & Management Services, $55 million in Manufacturing and $10 million in Maintenance Services.