Neurodegenerative disease biotech Vigil Neuroscience prices 7M-share IPO at $14

Jan. 07, 2022 6:14 AM ETVigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • The Cambridge, MA-based Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) has priced its IPO of 7M shares of common stock at $14.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of $98.0M.
  • The company initially filed to offer 7M shares at a price range of $15-$17.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.05M shares.
  • Nasdaq trading will commence today on January 7, 2022.
  • Closing date is January 11.
  • The company is utilizing a precision medicine approach to develop a pipeline of therapies, initially addressing genetically defined patient subpopulations, that it believes will activate and restore immune cell function within the brain.
  • Its lead candidate, VGL101, is a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is initially being developed for adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia. In November 2021, the FDA cleared Vigil's IND for VGL101 in ALSP.
  • The company initiated its first-in-human Phase 1 trial in December, and topline data is expected in the 2H22.
  • See below an overview of company's pipeline.
  • Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel, and Guggenheim Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.
