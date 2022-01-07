Bragg Gaming sees 6-fold increase in addressable market, signs new casino content deal in UK
Jan. 07, 2022 6:28 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bragg Gaming's (NASDAQ:BRAG) content platform ORYX expands its presence in the UK as it signs new deal with casino brands operated by SkillOnNet in the market.
- The gaming technology company says it expects its global market expansion initiatives will increase its total addressable market (TAM) six-fold in 2022 to more than $18B, of which the UK market will account for just under one third.
- This partnership with SkillOnNet is the latest in a string of agreements ORYX has established in the UK iGaming market that comes just days after its debut with 888casino.