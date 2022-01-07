Global Net Lease reports $497M closed acquisitions and 1.5M square feet of leasing in FY21

Jan. 07, 2022 6:29 AM ETGlobal Net Lease, Inc. (GNL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • During FY21 Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) has acquired 25 properties for a total of $497M, consisting of 85% industrial assets located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Netherlands.
  • The properties weighted average cap rate of 8.9% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 17.2 years.
  • During the fourth quarter, the company acquired 19 properties for an aggregate contract purchase price of $170.8M at a going-in cap rate of 6.7% and a weighted-average cap rate of 7.8% with an average remaining lease term of 16.6 years as of the closing dates, weighted based on square feet.
  • The company also announced that eleven leases with tenants were renewed or extended during 2021, totaling over 1.5M square feet, adding ~$96.0 million in net straight-line rent over the new weighted lease term.
  • "Through substantial acquisitions in the US and abroad we added notable tenants, including Walmart, Schlumberger, Northern Trust and McLaren, to our portfolio on long-term leases and at favorable cap rates," said James Nelson, CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.