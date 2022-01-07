Global Net Lease reports $497M closed acquisitions and 1.5M square feet of leasing in FY21
Jan. 07, 2022
- During FY21 Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) has acquired 25 properties for a total of $497M, consisting of 85% industrial assets located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Netherlands.
- The properties weighted average cap rate of 8.9% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 17.2 years.
- During the fourth quarter, the company acquired 19 properties for an aggregate contract purchase price of $170.8M at a going-in cap rate of 6.7% and a weighted-average cap rate of 7.8% with an average remaining lease term of 16.6 years as of the closing dates, weighted based on square feet.
- The company also announced that eleven leases with tenants were renewed or extended during 2021, totaling over 1.5M square feet, adding ~$96.0 million in net straight-line rent over the new weighted lease term.
- "Through substantial acquisitions in the US and abroad we added notable tenants, including Walmart, Schlumberger, Northern Trust and McLaren, to our portfolio on long-term leases and at favorable cap rates," said James Nelson, CEO.