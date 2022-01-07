B. Riley Principal 150 Merger files form S-4 with SEC for its proposed business combination with Faze Clan
Jan. 07, 2022 6:36 AM ETB. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY), BRPM, BRPMU, BRPMWBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- B. Riley Principal 150 Merger (NASDAQ:BRPM) has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form S-4 which includes a preliminary proxy statement of BRPM in connection with previously proposed business combination with FaZe Clan Inc. ("FaZe"), a leading digital content platform.
- Upon completion of the proposed business combination in 1Q22, BRPM will change its name to "FaZe Holdings Inc." and the combined company's common stock is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "FAZE."