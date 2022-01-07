Yunji jumps 15% after launch of new private label probiotics beverage
Jan. 07, 2022 6:42 AM ETYunji Inc. (YJ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shoots up 15% in pre-market trading right after the China's e-commerce platform launched its private label probiotics beverage brand.
- The company on Friday says it private label brand Qingziyang has come up with a new probiotics bolus solid beverage line which will see 6 strains of patented probiotics, helping restore the gut's natural balance of bacteria and improving digestive health.
- Under the move, Qingziyang confirms its partnership with leading companies in the probiotics industry, including IFF, known in value-added ingredients; Wecare, a high-tech probiotics producer; and Yuanyi, a provider of robotics and automated production equipment,
