Papa Johns signs significant development deal with FountainVest Partners for new stores in China
Jan. 07, 2022 6:50 AM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Papa John’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced a partnership with Asia’s leading independent private equity firms, FountainVest Partners for opening 1,350+ new stores across South China by 2040.
- Being the biggest in the company history, the franchisee development agreement is also the largest master franchise deal announced in the pizza industry in recent years.
- FountainVest has also purchased a majority stake in current Papa Johns franchisee CFB Group, which owns and operates ~160 restaurants in Shanghai and across southern China.
- Through the first three quarters of 2021, Papa Johns sustained its strong momentum from the prior year, delivering nine quarters of positive sales growth and significantly accelerating unit growth.
- "Papa Johns has enormous global development whitespace in the U.S. and in attractive growth markets, especially relative to our peers. Our new development agreement with FountainVest alone stands to grow Papa Johns current global unit count by 25%," president & CEO Rob Lynch commented.