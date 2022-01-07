Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P 500 futures tick higher ahead of big payrolls report
Jan. 07, 2022 6:52 AM ET
- Stock index futures are rising after another down session yesterday, but direction at the open will be dictated by the December jobs report.
- Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND), S&P futures (SPX) and Dow futures (INDU) are up about 0.2%.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is off 1 basis point to 1.72% following a weekly rise of about 20 basis points.
- Economists are looking for a gain of about 450K payrolls, but investors will likely be looking past a headline number that will be influenced by seasonal factors and Omicron.
- Wage inflation and labor force participation will be important for investors and the Fed.
- "A further rise in participation would be hugely significant, signaling an easing of excess labor demand," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson says.
- "Ignore the details, look at the trends," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan says. "Are more people re-entering the workforce? With savings depleted and unemployment benefit back at very low levels, the incentive to work has grown. Are there jobs to go to? Clearly there are, but is restaurant and travel employment continuing in the face of omicron?"
- Participation won't be coming back for older workers, but it's a puzzle why younger workers are still on the sidelines, former Fed governor Randall Kroszner said on Bloomberg.
- In Washington, the Supreme Court will hear arguments against vaccine mandates.