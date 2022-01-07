Acer reports 4% Y/Y growth in December revenue and 4.6% Y/Y in Q4 revenue

Jan. 07, 2022 6:57 AM ETAcer Incorporated (ACEYY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Acer (OTC:ACEYY) reports December 2021 revenues of NT$29.52 billion (+4% Y/Y; +2.30% M/M), highest in nine years.
  • Q4, consolidated revenues were NT$86.38 billion (+6.5% Q/Q; +4.6% Y/Y).
  • FY21, consolidated revenues were NT$318.85 billion (+15.1% Y/Y).
  • In Q4, Gaming line revenue grew 19.8% Y/Y; Commercial notebook revenue rose 40.1; Altos Computing revenue grew by 24.8% Y/Y; Businesses other than PCs and displays revenue grew by 26.6%.
  • For full year, Gaming line revenue grew 26.6% Y/Y; Commercial notebook revenue rose 43.2%; Notebook revenue grew by 20.8% Y/Y; Desktop revenue grew by 20.9% Y/Y and Businesses other than PCs and displays revenue was up 27.0%.

  • In full year 2021, businesses other than PCs and displays contributed to 17.6% of total revenues, compared to 15.4% contribution in 2020.

