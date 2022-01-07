NOVONIX begins Nasdaq listing process as Level II ADR

Jan. 07, 2022 6:59 AM ETNovonix Limited (NVNXF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • NOVONIX (OTCQX:NVNXF) commenced the process to list its securities on the Nasdaq in its first step towards exploring a secondary listing of its securities on Nasdaq.
  • It has filed a Form 20-F with U.S. SEC on approval of which the company's U.S. listing is expected.
  • The securities will take the form of a Level II ADR and complement the existing primary listing of NVX shares on the Australian Securities Exchange.
  • NOVONIX expects to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NVX”; ADRs will be based on NOVONIX’s ordinary shares currently on issue wherein ADR will represent four fully paid ordinary shares of NOVONIX.
  • "We believe NOVONIX was the first qualified supplier of high-capacity long-life synthetic graphite anode material to a major cell maker and is the only supplier with plans to provide large volumes of this key material in the U.S.," CEO Dr. Chris Burns commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.