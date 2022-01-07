NOVONIX begins Nasdaq listing process as Level II ADR
Jan. 07, 2022 6:59 AM ETNovonix Limited (NVNXF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NOVONIX (OTCQX:NVNXF) commenced the process to list its securities on the Nasdaq in its first step towards exploring a secondary listing of its securities on Nasdaq.
- It has filed a Form 20-F with U.S. SEC on approval of which the company's U.S. listing is expected.
- The securities will take the form of a Level II ADR and complement the existing primary listing of NVX shares on the Australian Securities Exchange.
- NOVONIX expects to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NVX”; ADRs will be based on NOVONIX’s ordinary shares currently on issue wherein ADR will represent four fully paid ordinary shares of NOVONIX.
- "We believe NOVONIX was the first qualified supplier of high-capacity long-life synthetic graphite anode material to a major cell maker and is the only supplier with plans to provide large volumes of this key material in the U.S.," CEO Dr. Chris Burns commented.