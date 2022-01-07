Shell to return $5.5B from Permian sale through stock buybacks
Jan. 07, 2022 7:00 AM ETRoyal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A), RDS.BBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) shares are little changed in London after the company says in a Q4 update that it will buy back $5.5B of shares "at pace" using the proceeds from Permian Basin asset sales.
- The Permian related distributions are in addition to the distributions of 20%-30% of cash flow from operations in the company's existing capital allocation framework.
- Shell says it expects to post "significantly higher" earnings from its natural gas trading division despite ongoing supply disruptions, benefiting from soaring liquefied natural gas spot prices, but results from its oil trading and refining unit were weaker with the division expected to post a loss.
- Q4 production from the integrated gas division was hurt by unplanned maintenance, and Shell expects to report output of 910K-950K boe/day and LNG volumes of 7.7M-8.3M million mt/day, which would be lower than guidance of 940K-980K boe/day and 8M-8.6M mt/day.
