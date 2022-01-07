Toronto-Dominion Bank gets nod for 50M shares cancellation
Jan. 07, 2022 6:59 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) says it has received regulatory approval, including from Toronto Stock Exchange, to launch its normal course issuer bid for buyback and cancellation of shares.
- As announced already, TD plans to repurchase up to 50M of its shares for cancellation under the bid, which roughly represents 2.7% of the company's outstanding 1.82B shares.
- This bid will commence on January 11, 2022 and end on January 10, 2023. However, under the rules of the stock exchange, TD is entitled to repurchase up to 1,237,592 common shares during each trading day.
- Earlier this week, TD Bank taps bond market to lock in lower borrowing costs - Bloomberg