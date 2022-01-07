Moderna CEO says a second booster will be needed as efficacy of COVID-19 shots wane

Jan. 07, 2022 6:59 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor7 Comments

Booster shot covid-19 vaccine concept

Wachiwit/iStock via Getty Images

  • Stephane Bancel, the CEO of vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) expects that a second COVID-19 booster might be required this fall as the vaccine’s efficacy declines over the next few months.
  • “I still believe we’re going to need boosters in the fall of ’22 and forward,” New York Post quoted Bancel as saying on Thursday at a healthcare conference organized by Goldman Sachs.
  • Bancel added that the company is developing a booster shot targeted at the Omicron variant of the virus, and yet, it is unlikely to be ready in the next two months.
  • On Monday, Israel, a country at the forefront of the immunization drive against COVID-19 began offering a fourth shot to anyone older than 60. Previously, the officials there had cleared the second booster shot only for people with weaker immune systems.
