Apple CEO receives around $100M in compensation in 2021 - WSJ

Jan. 07, 2022 7:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor8 Comments

Apple"s "Ted Lasso" Season 2 Premiere - Arrivals

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook received almost $100M in compensation in 2021, source WSJ.
  • In 2021, Cook completed 10 years as the company's chief and led the iPhone maker to record profits.
  • According to the tech giant’s annual proxy filing with the SEC, Cook's pay package rose more than 500% to $98.7M, from $14.8M in 2020. His base salary of $3M remained unchanged.
  • The increase in compensation plan came from granting of restricted stock valued at $82.3M. Apple awarded a new long-term equity plan to Mr. Cook with shares that vest from 2023 through 2025, offering an incentive for him to continue as CEO through that time.
  • Cook and other executives received almost double bonus payouts of the compensation target after Apple exceeded its internal financial targets.
  • Mr. Cook, 61 years old, joined Apple in 1998. In addition to last year’s compensation plan, Mr. Cook saw the vesting of previously awarded stock valued at $754M. In 2020, he had a total of $281.9M in restricted stock that vested during the year.
  • The CEO has said he plans to donate most of his wealth to philanthropic causes.
  • AAPL's profit and sales in the 2021 fiscal year exceeded the past records, with sales topping $365B. The company's price return for FY21 was 37.22% against SP500TR's 30.63% return, thereby becoming the first company to reach a valuation of $3T.
  • Apple’s annual shareholder meeting is scheduled to be held virtually on March 4.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.