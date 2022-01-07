Apple CEO receives around $100M in compensation in 2021 - WSJ
Jan. 07, 2022 7:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook received almost $100M in compensation in 2021, source WSJ.
- In 2021, Cook completed 10 years as the company's chief and led the iPhone maker to record profits.
- According to the tech giant’s annual proxy filing with the SEC, Cook's pay package rose more than 500% to $98.7M, from $14.8M in 2020. His base salary of $3M remained unchanged.
- The increase in compensation plan came from granting of restricted stock valued at $82.3M. Apple awarded a new long-term equity plan to Mr. Cook with shares that vest from 2023 through 2025, offering an incentive for him to continue as CEO through that time.
- Cook and other executives received almost double bonus payouts of the compensation target after Apple exceeded its internal financial targets.
- Mr. Cook, 61 years old, joined Apple in 1998. In addition to last year’s compensation plan, Mr. Cook saw the vesting of previously awarded stock valued at $754M. In 2020, he had a total of $281.9M in restricted stock that vested during the year.
- The CEO has said he plans to donate most of his wealth to philanthropic causes.
- AAPL's profit and sales in the 2021 fiscal year exceeded the past records, with sales topping $365B. The company's price return for FY21 was 37.22% against SP500TR's 30.63% return, thereby becoming the first company to reach a valuation of $3T.
- Apple’s annual shareholder meeting is scheduled to be held virtually on March 4.