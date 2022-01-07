SPAC L Catterton Asia gains on report of talks to take Carousell public

Hazal Ak/iStock via Getty Images

  • SPAC L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA) rose 1.6% in premarket trading after a report that the blank-check company is in talks to take online classifieds marketplace Carousell public.
  • A deal may valued the combined company at as much as $1.5B, according to a Bloomberg report. A deal with the Singapore-based company may be reached this quarter and may include a PIPE.
  • Bloomberg first reported in late June that Carousell was exploring a listing in the U.S. through a SPAC transaction.
  • Recall in March, L Catterton Asia Acquisition priced $250M IPO.
