SPAC L Catterton Asia gains on report of talks to take Carousell public
Jan. 07, 2022 7:01 AM ETL Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (LCAA), LCAAU, LCAAWBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- SPAC L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA) rose 1.6% in premarket trading after a report that the blank-check company is in talks to take online classifieds marketplace Carousell public.
- A deal may valued the combined company at as much as $1.5B, according to a Bloomberg report. A deal with the Singapore-based company may be reached this quarter and may include a PIPE.
- Bloomberg first reported in late June that Carousell was exploring a listing in the U.S. through a SPAC transaction.
- Recall in March, L Catterton Asia Acquisition priced $250M IPO.