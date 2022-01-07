Regeneron, Ultragenyx collaborate to commercialize Evkeeza outside U.S.

Jan. 07, 2022

Close up of holding hands

Kelvin Murray/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) announce a license and collaboration agreement for Ultragenyx to clinically develop, commercialize and distribute Evkeeza (evinacumab) in countries outside of U.S.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Regeneron will receive a $30M upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $63M in additional milestone payments.
  • Ultragenyx will receive the rights to develop, commercialize and distribute the medicine in countries outside U.S. and make payments to Regeneron based on net sales.
  • Regeneron has also granted RARE an exclusive option to negotiate a separate agreement to collaborate on the development of its investigational antibody currently in Phase 2/3 development outside U.S., for the treatment of the ultra-rare disease, fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva under terms to be agreed upon by both companies.
