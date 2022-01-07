Agenus COO resigns to lead subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics
Jan. 07, 2022 7:09 AM ETMiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT), AGENBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) announced that Dr. Jennifer Buell, its President and Chief Operating Officer, resigned from her position at the company to become President and Chief Executive Officer at MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT).
- A subsidiary of Agenus (AGEN), MiNK (INKT), received financing from the former until it completed the initial public offering in October 2021.
- While serving MiNK (INKT), Dr. Buell will also be part of Agenus’ Executive Council, an expert panel appointed to advise on the clinical programs across the parent company and its subsidiaries.
- MiNK (INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on invariant natural killer T ((iNKT)) cell therapies for cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, sought $40M in gross proceeds with its IPO last year.
- Subsequently, Wall Street analysts from B. Riley and Baird issued Bullish calls on the stock, highlighting the potential of its iNKT cell therapies.