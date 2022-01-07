Stryve Foods to raise $35M in equity offering
Jan. 07, 2022 7:16 AM ETStryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) is up 4% in pre-market trading after the company reveals plan to secure $35M in private stock offering.
- The placement is to offer 10,294,118 shares to institutional investors with the accompanying warrants of the same amount at a combined purchase price of $3.40 each. To note, each warrant can be exercised within a term of 5 years to buy stock at $3.60 per share.
- Gross proceeds of $35M expected.
- The healthy snacks food company says it intends to use the net proceeds for working capital to support near term growth, capital expansion projects, including potentially increasing manufacturing capacity, and other general corporate purposes.
- Closing of the offering is expected on Jan. 11, 2022.
