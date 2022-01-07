908 Devices announces GlaxoSmithKline purchases additional Rebel analyzer
- 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) announced that GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has purchased an additional REBEL cell culture media analyzer.
- GSK will now have a total of five REBEL analyzers being used by its biologics and vaccine process development teams.
- REBEL is the first miniature CE-MS-based analyzer that enables biopharma researchers to accelerate process development cycles and maximize bioreactor utilization by running media analysis at-line.
- "We are pleased that GSK has once again chosen our REBEL desktop device as part of its process development efforts to bring promising therapeutics to market," says Dr. Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and co-founder of 908 Devices.
