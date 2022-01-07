Atea Pharma highlights strategic priorities for 2022
Jan. 07, 2022 7:22 AM ETAtea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) provides an update on the company’s clinical development priorities for 2022, including broadening its portfolio to include Phase 2 programs across three severe viral diseases.
- Atea is planning a global Phase 2 outpatient trial for bemnifosbuvir (AT-527) in COVID-19 that is designed to support anticipated combination trials.
- This trial is expected to enroll up to 200 high-risk outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19; topline data expected in late 2022.
- The Company is also initiating development of ruzasvir (RZR), a Phase 2-ready, next generation NS5A inhibitor in-licensed from Merck, in combination with bemnifosbuvir as a pan-genotypic regimen for the treatment of hepatitis C (HCV).
- In addition, Atea is advancing AT-752 to a Phase 2 proof-of-concept program for the treatment of dengue fever.
- Also, Atea is initiating preclinical in vitro combination studies of bemnifosbuvir with protease inhibitors to explore antiviral synergy and mitigation of potential viral resistance in connection with the use of protease inhibitors for the treatment of COVID-19.