Verastem Oncology grants inducement options to its two new employees
Jan. 07, 2022 7:23 AM ETVerastem, Inc. (VSTM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ:VSTM) grants inducement options to purchase 1,625 shares of its common stock and the grant of 813 restricted stock units (RSUs) to two new employees.
The options have an exercise price equal to $2.10 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on January 3, 2022.
The stock options and RSUs that were granted to the two new employees will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one-year anniversary of the employee's date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employees continue to serve as employees of or other service providers to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.