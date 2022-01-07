XP and Banco Modal collaborate for ground breaking in Brazilian Financial Industry
Jan. 07, 2022 7:24 AM ETXP Inc. (XP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- XP (NASDAQ:XP) signed a binding agreement for merging up to 100% of Banco Modal in exchange of 19.5M newly issued XP Class A shares or Brazilian Depositary Receipts, marking a 35% premium over Banco Modal's last 30 days average price.
- The parties agreed to implement the transaction through a corporate reorganization that would result in the merger by one of XP's subsidiaries, of up to 100% of Banco Modal's capital stock.
- If necessary consents will not be received to implement such reorganization, XP will merge 55.7% of Banco Modal’s share capital from its controlling shareholder in a stock for stock transaction and will grant the right for all the minority shareholders of Banco Modal to sell its equity participation for the same consideration.
- In terms of net revenues over the last twelve months, as of September 2021, XP and Modal totaled R$11.8B compared to R$427B generated by the five banks.