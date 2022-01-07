Dana adds two to board in agreement with Icahn
Jan. 07, 2022 7:30 AM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) says it reached a standstill agreement with activist investor Icahn Capital in which two Icahn executives will be added to Dana's board.
- Icahn, which owns a nearly 10% stake in Dana, says it will support the company's slate of director nominees, which will temporarily expand the board to 12 until one of the directors retires at this year's annual meeting.
- "We believe Dana's management has positioned the company to capture significant market opportunities ahead, especially with respect to electrification in mobility," Carl Icahn says.
