Becton wins FDA nod for BD Kiestra IdentifA system
Jan. 07, 2022 7:31 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) announced that the FDA granted it 510(k) clearance for the BD Kiestra IdentifA system, developed to automate the preparation of microbiology bacterial identification testing.
- In the BD Kiestra IdentifA system, the lab technician first uses BD Synapsys informatics to pick specific bacterial colonies, which are then physically selected by robotics to prepare samples for further testing. By automating the manual work, BD Kiestra IdentifA has the potential to cut human error and result in more accurate diagnoses.
- "BD continues to invest in automation and innovation for the microbiology laboratory to enable smart, connected, end-to-end workflows designed to accelerate insights and efficiency," remarked Brooke Story, president of Integrated Diagnostic Solutions for BD.
- Becton, Dickinson (BDX) is scheduled to release its first-quarter financials for fiscal 2022 on Feb. 03 before the market opens. Currently, on Wall Street, the Bullish ratings on its stock equal the Neutral ratings.