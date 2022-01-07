American Virtual Cloud Technologies names new chairman

  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) appoints Michael Tessler as the company's new chairman
  • Tessler was the co-founder and former CEO of BroadSoft, leading its IPO in 2010 on Nasdaq and eventual its sale to Cisco for $1.9B in 2018.
  • " His extensive experience leading a public cloud communications company where he completed more than 20 acquisitions will be an invaluable asset to our busines, and I look forward to working with him on AVCtechnologies’ growth strategy as a Board Director," says former Chairman Larry Mock.
  • Stock is down 1% in pre-market trading.
  • Earlier, American Virtual Cloud Technologies up 7% amid unit's partnership growth with Etisalat.
