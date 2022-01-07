Greenidge reports 168% growth in Q4 bitcoin production

Wooden blocks with "MINING" text of concept and coins.

Seiya Tabuchi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Greenidge (NASDAQ:GREE) trades 1.2% higher premarket after it produced 609 BTC for the three months ended Dec.31, which marks an increase of 168% from 4Q20; for FY ended Dec.31, 2021, it produced 1,866 BTC.
  • The company ended the year with ~17.3K miners delivered with an aggregate hashrate of 1.4 EH/s compared to ~6.9K miners with an aggregate hashrate of 0.4 EH/s at the end of 2020.
  • Current order book consists of ~31.7K miners which are scheduled for shipment by September 2022.
  • Post full deployment, the company expects to have ~49K miners in service with a hashrate of 4.7 EH/s.
