AT&T upgraded at Wells Fargo as 'bear case has largely played out'

Jan. 07, 2022 7:47 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)VZ, TMUS, VIACBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor18 Comments

AT&T To Merge Warner Media With Discovery

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) is getting an upgrade from Wells Fargo, as the investment firm said the "bear case has largely played out" and downside is "limited" from here.
  • Analyst Eric Luebchow raised his rating to equal weight, from underweight, and boosted his price target to $27, up from $26, noting that he expects its core wireless business to deliver "industry-leading service revenue growth in 2022."
  • "We see a pathway for T's "RemainCo" [excluding Warner Media] to deliver on +5% EPS growth and [greater than] 10% FCF growth through 2025," Luebchow wrote in a note to investors. "With RemainCo trading at a ~1-2x EBITDA discount to VZ/TMUS despite a prospective yield of ~6% that should be securely covered."
  • AT&T (T) shares were lower in early Friday trading, declining more than 1% to $25.77.
  • The analyst noted that AT&T still has its "share of challenges," including a slowing postpaid net addition pool due to increased competition, as well as more limited mid-band spectrum than its peers, such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ) or T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). Additionally, there is uncertainty about its ability to generate $20 billion in free cash flow in 2023 and concerns whether it will generate $25 billion in revenue.
  • Luebchow is confident that AT&T (T) can deliver roughly 4% wireless service revenue growth this year, though there could be "modest headwinds" in postpaid average revenue per user due to promotional discounts, which would be ahead of both T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon (VZ). He also expects AT&T to add roughly 2.3 million postpaid net additions, which should be roughly 26% of the industry's gross additions, higher than its average take of 23%.
  • "While we expect to see some modest wireless margin pressures in 2022 from continued promotional discounts + the launch of C-band, we think T can sustain service margins in the ~53-54% range in the coming years," Luebchow explained.
  • AT&T (T) shares have gained more than 13% over the past month as investors start to warm up to the story, but Luebchow notes it still has challenges, including being at least six months behind Verizon (VZ) and 2 to 3 years behind T-Mobile (TMUS) in preparing its 5G network for C-band.
  • Nonetheless, AT&T is likely to benefit in 2022 due to elevated churn from T-Mobile as it shuts down Sprint's 3G and 4G networks.
  • On Thursday, AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia, which it is in the process of spinning-off, said it was evaluating the sale of the CW Network, which it jointly owns with Viacom's (NASDAQ:VIAC) CBS.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.