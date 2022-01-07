AT&T upgraded at Wells Fargo as 'bear case has largely played out'
Jan. 07, 2022 By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- AT&T (NYSE:T) is getting an upgrade from Wells Fargo, as the investment firm said the "bear case has largely played out" and downside is "limited" from here.
- Analyst Eric Luebchow raised his rating to equal weight, from underweight, and boosted his price target to $27, up from $26, noting that he expects its core wireless business to deliver "industry-leading service revenue growth in 2022."
- "We see a pathway for T's "RemainCo" [excluding Warner Media] to deliver on +5% EPS growth and [greater than] 10% FCF growth through 2025," Luebchow wrote in a note to investors. "With RemainCo trading at a ~1-2x EBITDA discount to VZ/TMUS despite a prospective yield of ~6% that should be securely covered."
- AT&T (T) shares were lower in early Friday trading, declining more than 1% to $25.77.
- The analyst noted that AT&T still has its "share of challenges," including a slowing postpaid net addition pool due to increased competition, as well as more limited mid-band spectrum than its peers, such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ) or T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). Additionally, there is uncertainty about its ability to generate $20 billion in free cash flow in 2023 and concerns whether it will generate $25 billion in revenue.
- Luebchow is confident that AT&T (T) can deliver roughly 4% wireless service revenue growth this year, though there could be "modest headwinds" in postpaid average revenue per user due to promotional discounts, which would be ahead of both T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon (VZ). He also expects AT&T to add roughly 2.3 million postpaid net additions, which should be roughly 26% of the industry's gross additions, higher than its average take of 23%.
- "While we expect to see some modest wireless margin pressures in 2022 from continued promotional discounts + the launch of C-band, we think T can sustain service margins in the ~53-54% range in the coming years," Luebchow explained.
- AT&T (T) shares have gained more than 13% over the past month as investors start to warm up to the story, but Luebchow notes it still has challenges, including being at least six months behind Verizon (VZ) and 2 to 3 years behind T-Mobile (TMUS) in preparing its 5G network for C-band.
- Nonetheless, AT&T is likely to benefit in 2022 due to elevated churn from T-Mobile as it shuts down Sprint's 3G and 4G networks.
- On Thursday, AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia, which it is in the process of spinning-off, said it was evaluating the sale of the CW Network, which it jointly owns with Viacom's (NASDAQ:VIAC) CBS.