UBS cuts Kohl's stock to Sell, also downgrades Abercrombie, Canada Goose
Jan. 07, 2022 7:45 AM ET Kohl's Corporation (KSS), ANF, GOOS By: Kim Khan
- UBS is cutting its rating on Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) to Sell from Neutral in its review of softlines retail, citing rising inflation.
- It lowers its price target to $38 from $66.
- "Inflation has become a big Softlines theme over the last two months and is causing us to change our KSS stock thesis," analyst Jay Sole writes in a note. "We believe inflation, along with the combined impact of lapping fiscal stimulus, a likely industry-wide inventory build, and rising interest rates, will pressure KSS' sales and margins much more than the market expects."
- He also lowers Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Neutral from Buy.
- ANF's price target moves down to $37 from $68 and GOOS to $35 from $59.
- "For ANF, we think macro forces result in slowing growth, making it hard for the stock to re rate," Sole says. "For GOOS, we have lowered our growth forecast due to uncertainty in China and the Omicron variant likely delaying the company's margin recovery. We don't see a catalyst to drive a P/E surge."
- For the sector overall, the team says they "don't believe the market fully appreciates these 3 factors: 1) How inflation will negatively impact demand and costs; 2) How much lapping fiscal stimulus will pressure sales; and 3) The likelihood merchandise margins contract as the industry returns to normal promotional levels."
