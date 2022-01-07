Armada Hoffler Properties down after pricing of $51.6M stock offering
- Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) continues the post-market move to head south after the pricing of its $51.6M stock offering.
- The company says it prices its 3.5M shares to be valued at $51.6M in gross proceeds. That marks the pricing of $14.74 per share, compared to the stock's last close of $15.58 on Thursday.
- AHH stock is down 5% in pre-market trading.
- Net proceeds combined with $28.6M proceeds raised in at-the-market equity offering program will be used to pay the cash portion of the purchase price for the previously announced acquisition of a 79% interest and an additional 11% economic interest in the property known as the Exelon Building.
- Closing of the offering is expected on Jan. 11, 2022