PennyMac Mortgage raised to Buy at BTIG as FHFA seen restarting CRT deals
Jan. 07, 2022 7:47 AM ETPennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)FNMA, FMCC, NRZ, RWT, NLY, MITT, MBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BTIG analyst Eric Hagen upgrades PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Buy from Neutral on the expectation that Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) will resume credit risk transfer transactions (CRTs) with mortgage originators later this year.
- Lender CRT was halted at the onset of the pandemic under the Federal Housing Finance Agency's prior leadership.
- "With tangible support already from current Acting Director [Sandra] Thompson, an eventual restart of the program supports value creation in the vehicles which can properly scale and capitalize the opportunity," Hagen writes in a note to clients.
- The analyst sees a tight connection between FHFA policy goals for strengthening access to credit for low- to moderate income borrowers and the capital relief and enhanced risk management offered to the GSEs through credit risk transfer transactions.
- Another fundamental catalyst is FHFA's increase in guarantee fees on high balance loans and mortgages on second properties, which go into effect April 1.
- "Higher g-fees creates an opportunity for bank and non-bank originators to fund those loans at a relatively lower cost through alternative channels, namely private-label securitization," Hagen said.
- For the near term, BTIG expects relatively weak performance in Q4 2021, driven by tight spreads for correspondent lenders and likely some hedging losses related to the mortgage servicing rights portfolio.
- Sets price target at $18.50, reflecting 1x current book value estimate of $18.45, creating room for a mid-teens total return this year "assuming the company can clear around a 12% gross return on equity."
- Hagen says an increase in PLS for agency-eligible loans can also unlock potential value in New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), and AG Mortgage Trust (NYSE:MITT).
- Of the group, MITT's price/book ratio ranks the lowest at 0.61 and RWT the highest at 1.09 as seen in this chart.
- Hagen's Buy rating aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 6 Neutral).
- PMT and NLY total returns have been lagging the others over the past year as seen in the graph below.
- Previously (Dec. 16), Biden taps acting FHFA director to head Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac overseer
