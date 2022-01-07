Albemarle raises prices for Catalysts products

Jan. 07, 2022 7:50 AM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has implemented a price increase for Catalysts global business unit customers.
  • The price rise was attributed to unprecedented increases worldwide in energy (gas and electricity) and key raw materials costs.
  • Raphael Crawford, President, Catalysts global business unit, commented: "Our intent is to cover the increased costs we are experiencing through productivity gains and price adjustments for our products and services, and to flex with the market over the coming months."
  • These price increases are effective immediately, or as contracts allow.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.