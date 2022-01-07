Albemarle raises prices for Catalysts products
Jan. 07, 2022 7:50 AM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has implemented a price increase for Catalysts global business unit customers.
- The price rise was attributed to unprecedented increases worldwide in energy (gas and electricity) and key raw materials costs.
- Raphael Crawford, President, Catalysts global business unit, commented: "Our intent is to cover the increased costs we are experiencing through productivity gains and price adjustments for our products and services, and to flex with the market over the coming months."
- These price increases are effective immediately, or as contracts allow.