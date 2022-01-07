Cytokinetics agrees for $450M funding from Royalty Pharma for investigational drugs
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) has secured long-term capital totaling up to $450M from Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) in relation to its investigational drugs omecamtiv mecarbil and aficamten.
- Omecamtiv mecarbil, which has FDA’s Fast Track Designation, is targeted at patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction in a Phase 3 trial. Aficamten which is undergoing studies for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy has been granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA.
- Per the terms, Royalty Pharma (RPRX) will provide up to $300M for Cytokinetics (CYTK) to support future commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil and further development of aficamten and other general corporate purposes. Funding is available in five tranches. Each trench will have an interest-free and payment-free period of six calendar quarters. The subsequent repayment period consists of 34 calendar quarters. Royalty Pharma has also acquired royalty on aficamten in return for payments up to $150M.
- Cytokinetics (CYTK) expects up to $150M in near-term funding from these transactions which, it said would bolster the company’s cash runway for at least two years with its year-end liquidity for 2021, based on the projections for 2022 expenses.
