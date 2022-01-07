Ayr Wellness updates on its stock repurchase program
Jan. 07, 2022 7:56 AM ETAyr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- In its update on stock repurchase program, Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) has repurchased 568K Subordinate Voting Shares for C$11M+.
- Earlier, the company announced that its board authorized the repurchase of up to 5%, or ~2.5M, of the company's shares.
- "We accelerated our repurchase program in December 2021 to take advantage of pricing pressure caused by end of year tax selling and other technical conditions. We continue to maintain flexibility and take an opportunistic approach to our stock repurchase program, as we believe that Ayr and its U.S. MSO peers are significantly undervalued compared to our operational performance and growth," Founder, Chairman and CEO Jon Sandelman commented.