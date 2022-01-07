Nuvalent begins dosing in phase 1/2 trial of NVL-520 for solid tumors, lung cancer

Jan. 07, 2022

  • Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) said the first patient was dosed in its phase 1/2 ARROS-1 study evaluating NVL-520 as a standalone therapy for patients with advanced ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other advanced solid tumors.
  • The phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the study is enrolling patients with advanced ROS1-positive solid tumors who have been previously treated with at least one prior ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy.
  • The study will evaluate the overall safety and tolerability of NVL-520 and determine the phase 2 dose. After the dose for phase is determined the trial transition into the phase 2 multiple group portion, evaluating the activity of NVL-520 in patients with advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC and other advanced solid tumors.
  • "We are encouraged by the preclinical data generated to date, which provide evidence that NVL-520 represents a differentiated ROS1-selective inhibitor with the potential to overcome the limitations of current tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapies and provide a new therapeutic option for patients in need," said Nuvalent's Chief Medical Officer Christopher Turner.
  • The company noted that in addition to NVL-520, it is also developing NVL-655 as a parallel lead program for the potential treatment of patients with ALK-positive NSCLC.
  • Nuvalent added that it ended 2021 with $288.4M in cash, and marketable securities which is expected to fund operations into 2024.
