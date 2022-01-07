Texas Instruments downgraded at Citi on concerns over declining margins
Jan. 07, 2022 8:00 AM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)SSNLFBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is being downgraded at Citi, as the investment firm said it is concerned about declining margins in the future.
- Analyst Christopher Danely lowered his rating to neutral and cut his price target to $187, down from $220, as he believes the company will have increased depreciation and the acquisition of a fab will hurt its margins.
- "We estimate the new fab and higher depreciation will negatively impact gross margins by roughly 1%-3% in 2022 and our C22 EPS estimate is 6% below consensus," Danely wrote in a note.
- Texas Instruments (TXN) shares are down nearly 2% to $183.21 on back of the downgrade, but have gained slightly more than 11% over the past year.
- Texas Instruments (TXN) was mentioned as a possible M&A candidate by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), which is reportedly looking at acquisitions in the automotive semiconductor space.