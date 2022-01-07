Investview reports $1.8M in bitcoin gross revenue for December
Jan. 07, 2022 8:13 AM ETInvestview, Inc. (INVU), INVUPBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Investview (OTCQB:INVU) generated $1.8M in bitcoin mining gross revenue in December, up 3% Y/Y.
- Gross profit grew 37% Y/Y to $1.3M, while gross margin came at 72%.
- Over 20 months period ending December 2021, the company mined 1,236.41 BTC. It held over 17.63 BTC and over 75,614.89 NDAU as of December 31, 2021.
- In other update, Investview's bitcoin mining subsidiary SAFETek purchased 96 new Bitmain T19 Bitcoin miners last month. The miners are in transit and will be fully deployed by mid-January, 2022.
- Additionally, the management has approved a plan to purchase 229 additional new Bitcoin mining servers in Q122. These new mining servers are being used to replace older and less efficient mining server systems and will increase SAFETek's hashrate by approximately 28 Petahash. The older mining server systems will be shipped to SAFETek's miner repair facility in Texas where they will be fully refurbished and made available for sale or for redeployment.
