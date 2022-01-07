Boston Properties raised to Outperform at BMO as high-quality asset values rebound
Jan. 07, 2022 8:13 AM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- BMO Capital Markets analyst John Kim upgrades Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Outperform as high-quality office portfolios are seeing rents and asset values trading at or above pre-pandemic levels.
- The analyst estimates Boston Properties' (BXP) portfolio has an average portfolio age of 15.1 years vs. 25.8 years for office REITs and forecasts that BXP will deliver 11% annual FFO per share growth in 2022-23.
- "While sentiment is weak in office for commodity assets, leases and transactions are occurring at record levels at the top line, rewarding high-quality portfolios," Kim writes in a note to clients.
- He points out that CBRE is reporting the highest number of $100 per square foot and higher office lease transaction signed in 2021 (105), including the most ever $200 per square foot and above and the $150-$200 per square foot range.
- While net effective rents are still 8% below 2019 levels, "the high signed rent is an encouraging sign given low utilization," Kim said.
- Boston Properties (BXP) stock rises 0.2% in premarket trading.
- The Outperform rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (8 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 11 Neutral).
- In the past three months, Boston Properties (BXP) has received more upward revisions of annual revenue estimates than for its earnings estimates as seen in this tab.
- SA contributor Daniel P. Varga sees a serious value below the surface at BXP.