Amylyx Pharmaceuticals prices upsized $190M IPO, trading starts today
Jan. 07, 2022 8:15 AM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) priced its upsized initial public offering of 10M shares, post its Form S-1 filing with U.S. SEC, at an initial public offering price of $19/share.
- Underwriters granted 30-days option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M shares.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be $190M.
- Shares expected to commenced trading today under the symbol, "AMLX".
- Offer is expected to close on or about Jan.11.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases.