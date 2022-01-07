Amylyx Pharmaceuticals prices upsized $190M IPO, trading starts today

Jan. 07, 2022 8:15 AM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) priced its upsized initial public offering of 10M shares, post its Form S-1 filing with U.S. SEC, at an initial public offering price of $19/share.
  • Underwriters granted 30-days option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M shares.
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be $190M.
  • Shares expected to commenced trading today under the symbol, "AMLX".
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Jan.11.
  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases.
