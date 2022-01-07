Delta Air Lines upped at BofA on stronger balance sheet than peers

Jan. 07, 2022 8:15 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), ALK, ULCC, ALGTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 airplane at Frankfurt

Lukas Wunderlich/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) +1.4% pre-market after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $48 price target, up from $46, in BofA's first recommendation of a network carrier since the start of COVID-19.
  • The firm prefers Delta for its stronger balance sheet - with no share dilution during the pandemic - cheaper valuation and more capacity discipline than peers, which should allow for more relative pricing power in a high cost environment.
  • Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) +2.3% pre-market after BofA upgrades to Buy from Neutral, while the firm cuts Allegiant (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Neutral from Buy due to heightened cost risks from the recent 737 MAX order.
  • Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) is BofA's top pick in the sector, due to its cost focus, strong balance sheet and historically low valuation.
  • Delta and other airlines continue to cancel hundreds of flights daily due to challenges from winter weather and the impact from the omicron variant; more than 4K flights were canceled around the world on Sunday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.