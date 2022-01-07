Delta Air Lines upped at BofA on stronger balance sheet than peers
Jan. 07, 2022 8:15 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), ALK, ULCC, ALGTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) +1.4% pre-market after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $48 price target, up from $46, in BofA's first recommendation of a network carrier since the start of COVID-19.
- The firm prefers Delta for its stronger balance sheet - with no share dilution during the pandemic - cheaper valuation and more capacity discipline than peers, which should allow for more relative pricing power in a high cost environment.
- Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) +2.3% pre-market after BofA upgrades to Buy from Neutral, while the firm cuts Allegiant (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Neutral from Buy due to heightened cost risks from the recent 737 MAX order.
- Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) is BofA's top pick in the sector, due to its cost focus, strong balance sheet and historically low valuation.
- Delta and other airlines continue to cancel hundreds of flights daily due to challenges from winter weather and the impact from the omicron variant; more than 4K flights were canceled around the world on Sunday.