Analog Devices reiterated buy at UBS, as semiconductor cycle 'has legs'
Jan. 07, 2022 8:19 AM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)ONBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), which is UBS's top pick for 2022, is being reiterated buy at the investment firm as recent data points suggests that the semiconductor cycle "has legs."
- Analyst Pradeep Ramani notes that after speaking with distributors, he found that Analog's semiconductors have "stretched" lead times, though automotive and industrial end markets have shown improvements from the third-quarter to the fourth-quarter.
- "Although downstream inventories are growing, we see a gradual transition to the inventory build phase as Analog vendors tightly manage supply allocations and Auto/Industrial production rebounds in C2022," Ramani wrote in a note to investors. "Net, we see supply chasing demand deep into 2022 creating a favorable backdrop for Analog/MCU pricing. We reiterate Buy on ADI on account of growth vectors, pricing power, MXIM synergy potential and capital return strategy."
- Analog Devices (ADI) shares were flat in early Friday morning and have gained more than 11% over the past year.
- Ramani noted that microcontroller lead times are still "stretched," at 50-52 weeks, though that has seen some improvement from the third-quarter, when they were more than 52 weeks. Analog Devices (ADI) has "largely stable" lead times, and though downstream inventory is growing, "chip inventory at tier-1 auto suppliers remains below pre-COVID levels as Analog vendors tightly control allocation."
- On Thursday, Bank of America said Analog Devices (ADI) and On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) provided "reassuring updates" at the Consumer Electronics Show, giving bullish outlooks.