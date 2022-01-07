Analog Devices reiterated buy at UBS, as semiconductor cycle 'has legs'

  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), which is UBS's top pick for 2022, is being reiterated buy at the investment firm as recent data points suggests that the semiconductor cycle "has legs."
  • Analyst Pradeep Ramani notes that after speaking with distributors, he found that Analog's semiconductors have "stretched" lead times, though automotive and industrial end markets have shown improvements from the third-quarter to the fourth-quarter.
  • "Although downstream inventories are growing, we see a gradual transition to the inventory build phase as Analog vendors tightly manage supply allocations and Auto/Industrial production rebounds in C2022," Ramani wrote in a note to investors. "Net, we see supply chasing demand deep into 2022 creating a favorable backdrop for Analog/MCU pricing. We reiterate Buy on ADI on account of growth vectors, pricing power, MXIM synergy potential and capital return strategy."
  • Ramani noted that microcontroller lead times are still "stretched," at 50-52 weeks, though that has seen some improvement from the third-quarter, when they were more than 52 weeks. Analog Devices (ADI) has "largely stable" lead times, and though downstream inventory is growing, "chip inventory at tier-1 auto suppliers remains below pre-COVID levels as Analog vendors tightly control allocation."
  • On Thursday, Bank of America said Analog Devices (ADI) and On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) provided "reassuring updates" at the Consumer Electronics Show, giving bullish outlooks.
