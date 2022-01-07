Silicon Motion sees Q4 sequential revenue growth in upper half of 0%-5% guidance range

Jan. 07, 2022 8:20 AM ETSilicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Based on its preliminary Q4 financial results, Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) expects sequential revenue growth in the upper half of its original guidance of 0% to 5% and non-GAAP gross margin in the upper half of its original 48.5% to 50.5% guidance range.
  • Silicon Motion is scheduled to announce its Q421 financial results after the market closes on January 26, 2022.
  • "Silicon Motion could more than double its revenue by 2030," wrote SA contributor Kolomeets Investments in a recent bullish analysis on the stock.
