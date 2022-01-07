Provention Bio grants inducement options to senior VP
Jan. 07, 2022 8:22 AM ETProvention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) grants stock options to Randy Anderson, Senior Vice President of Biometrics to purchase an aggregate of 130,000 shares of common stock.
The stock options were granted with a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $5.95, the closing price per share of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on January 3, 2022.
Each of the options will vest 25% on the one year anniversary of the grant date and 75% in equal monthly installments thereafter so that the grant is fully vested on the four year anniversary of the grant date, provided that the new employee continues to serve as an employee of, or other service provider to, the Company on each such vesting date.