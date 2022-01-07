Mersana Therapeutics outlines upcoming milestones for 2022

Jan. 07, 2022 8:25 AM ETMersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Empty asphalt road and New year 2022 concept. Driving on an empty road in the mountains to upcoming 2022. Concept for success and passing time.

DaLiu/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ahead of a business update scheduled at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week, Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) shared the anticipated timeline for 2022 milestones in the company’s ongoing clinical programs.
  • In Q3 2022, the company expects to complete the enrollment of 180 patients in its UPLIFT study, a single-arm registrational trial of UpRi in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Meanwhile, a Phase 3 trial for UpRi monotherapy maintenance in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer is expected to begin in Q2 2022.
  • An interim data readout is planned in H2 2022 from the UPGRADE, a Phase 1/2 combination umbrella trial of UpRi in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. Phase 1 dose-escalation studies for XMT-1660 and XMT-2056 are also expected to begin in mid-2022. In addition, the company unveiled plans to disclose two new candidates, XMT-2068 and XMT-2175, during H1 2022.
  • “With UPLIFT and UPGRADE ongoing and UP-NEXT expected to initiate in Q2 2022, we have established a highly differentiated development strategy with the goal of bringing UpRi to a broad population of ovarian cancer patients with limited options,” CEO Anna Protopapas remarked.

