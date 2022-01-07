Mersana Therapeutics outlines upcoming milestones for 2022
Jan. 07, 2022 8:25 AM ETMersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Ahead of a business update scheduled at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week, Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) shared the anticipated timeline for 2022 milestones in the company’s ongoing clinical programs.
- In Q3 2022, the company expects to complete the enrollment of 180 patients in its UPLIFT study, a single-arm registrational trial of UpRi in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Meanwhile, a Phase 3 trial for UpRi monotherapy maintenance in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer is expected to begin in Q2 2022.
- An interim data readout is planned in H2 2022 from the UPGRADE, a Phase 1/2 combination umbrella trial of UpRi in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. Phase 1 dose-escalation studies for XMT-1660 and XMT-2056 are also expected to begin in mid-2022. In addition, the company unveiled plans to disclose two new candidates, XMT-2068 and XMT-2175, during H1 2022.
- “With UPLIFT and UPGRADE ongoing and UP-NEXT expected to initiate in Q2 2022, we have established a highly differentiated development strategy with the goal of bringing UpRi to a broad population of ovarian cancer patients with limited options,” CEO Anna Protopapas remarked.
